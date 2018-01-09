Search and rescue crews save man after 100-ft. fall in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah – Search and rescue teams have saved a man after he fell about 100 feet down a shaft inside a cave about 35 miles north of Vernal.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue said Uintah County asked it for help rescuing a 20-year-old man Monday.

Authorities said it took them about 12 hours to reach the man who was severely injured with multiple fractures including some open fractures.

The Wasatch High Angle Team said the rescue was “very technical” because they had to traverse a vertical shaft to reach the deep hole where the man fell.