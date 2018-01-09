× Layton man arrested for child pornography, after argument with roommate exposes crimes

LAYTON, Utah – A Layton man was arrested earlier this month for eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, after information regarding his possession of child pornography were revealed.

According to an Affidavit of Probable Cause filed in 2nd District Court in Farmington, Layton Police responded to 1600 N Avalon Dr., on Jan. 1, on the report of a prowler.

When officers responded and began investigating, it became clear that the situation involved roommates who had been fighting. One of the residents was placed under arrest, but stated that his roommate, Rey David Carranza, had child pornography in his possession.

Officers reportedly questioned Carranza about the allegation, and he reported he did in fact have child pornography on his cell phone.

Police said Carranza showed a video to them on his cellphone, that was depicting an underage female in an explicit manner. After he was read a Miranda Warning, Carranza admitted to downloading, “numerous pictures and videos of pornography on his cell phone,” the probable cause statement said.

An initial appearance was schedule on Jan. 10 for Carranza, in Davis County Court.