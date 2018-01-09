Homemade Almond Milk recipe and other dairy-free milk alternatives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dairy-free milk alternatives are a good option for people that are lactose intolerant or have a milk allergy. There are a lot of options to choose from too!

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Cashew Milk

Coconut Milk

Rice Milk

Hemp Milk

Dairy-free milk is also extremely easy to make homemade with just a few ingredients and tools, such as the Almond Milk that Tayla Russell shows us how to make. Check out the recipe below:

Homemade Almond Milk

1 Cup Almonds

4 Cups water

1 tsp Vanilla

2 tsp Ground cinnamon

Directions:

Soak your almonds in water for 6-7 hours then drain. Next, (optional: remove the skins from the almonds) then place almonds in a high-speed blender. Add 4 cups of water to the blender and blend on high for 3-4 minutes. Pour the liquid into a bowl covered with a cheesecloth or nut-bag. Strain and squeeze the cheesecloth to get all the liquids separated from the pulp*. Add vanilla and cinnamon. Store in the fridge for up to 5 days.

*Use the leftover pulp to make almond flour! Simply place the pulp on a non-greased baking sheet and bake at 200 degrees for 2 hours. Afterwards, place the dried out pulp in a coffee grinder and pulse until a flour consistency forms. Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. Use just like you would almond flour!