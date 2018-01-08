× Report: Judge dismisses charges against Cliven Bundy, 2 sons

LAS VEGAS — A U.S judge has dismissed the charges against four men accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities in 2014, Associated Press reports.

Last month, Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro declared a mistrial against Cliven Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy and Ryan Payne, AP reported, and she stated she might dismiss the case outright at the time.

Cliven Bundy was accused of leading a 2014 armed standoff against federal agents over a cattle grazing dispute.

In court Monday, Judge Navarro dismissed the case “with prejudice,” meaning the defendants cannot be retried, according to LA Times. When she declared the mistrial in December, Navarro said federal prosecutors withheld evidence that could have been favorable for the defense, in violation of the Brady rule, the LA Times report said.