× Rep. Love writes to VA about delayed payments

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Utah Congresswoman Mia Love wrote to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Shulkin, about the issue of delayed payments to community providers who serve veterans.

The VA recently announced that it would take a series of actions to address the ongoing issue of delayed payments to community providers. The actions taken by the VA will ultimately ensure that veterans are able to receive proper medical care.

According to a statement made by her office, Rep. Love said that she was happy with the response she got from Shulkin.

“I am grateful that Secretary Shulkin has responded positively to my letter and the concerns of Veterans in my district, and I applaud VA’s actions,” said Rep. Love. “It is crucial that the men and women who have risked their lives for our country receive quality care in a timely manner. I remain ready to partner with my Congressional colleagues and with VA to work towards this objective.”

Rep. Love was made aware of the issue, after community providers received late payments from the VA in her own district. The letter Rep. Love wrote to the VA secretary can be found here.

Veterans who encounter similar problems are encouraged to contact Rep. Love’s district office at (801) 996-8729.