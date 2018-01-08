President Oprah? It could happen, says political expert.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Oprah Winfrey took more than the entertainment world by storm in a speech at the Golden Globe Awards.

As the talk show host, actress, and billion dollar businesswoman accepted the Cecil B Demille lifetime achievement award, Winfrey gave a speech that galvanized the movement against workplace sexual harassment and assault, leading to question of a possible future as a presidential candidate.

President of the Exoro Group, a firm specializing in government relations and political consulting, Maura Carabello says Winfrey has two things going for her: an amazing talent for forming an emotional connection with an audience, and a personal brand known and liked by most Americans.

"It's a rare gift that someone can connect emotionally, and it's rare to see in major league politicians," Carabello said.

What does Winfrey lack?

Experience in government, says Carabello.

"I really think government has a touch. It's to be studied and honored," said Carabello.

While President Donald Trump has proven such experience isn't a prerequisite for getting elected, Carabello says voters may be wary of accepting another candidate who has never served in elected office or in the military.