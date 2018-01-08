Link: Change.org petition for NY Times to alter Thomas S. Monson obituary
Link: Change.org petition for NY Times to alter Thomas S. Monson obituary
-
LDS Church announces funeral services for President Thomas S. Monson
-
LDS church President Thomas S. Monson dies at age 90
-
LDS church members, political leaders remember Pres. Thomas S. Monson
-
Family, LDS Church First Presidency share memories of Thomas S. Monson
-
Thomas S. Monson presided over growing LDS Church in era of social change
-
-
Sen. Hatch talked with members of Romney family leading up to retirement decision
-
Who is LDS church Pres. Monson’s likely successor, Russell M. Nelson?
-
Second Mormon temple in the Caribbean breaks ground
-
Disturbing video shows girls attack Oklahoma woman holding six-month-old baby
-
Utah’s fertility rate on an 8-year decline
-
-
Alliance for a Better Utah delivers petition to councilman regarding offensive Facebook posts
-
‘Decisions Determine Destiny’ – Inspirational quotes from Thomas S. Monson
-
Former LDS bishop calls for church leaders to stop interviewing teens about sexual practices