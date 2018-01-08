× Cache County Sheriff seeking suspect who left work release program

CACHE COUNTY, Utah – The Cache County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on an individual who absconded from his work release program last Friday.

According to a post made by the sheriff’s office, Trevor Shepherd, 23, was originally indicted on Feb. 24, 2016 for several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.

According to the original charges and court document, Shepherd was, “granted work search and work release.” The document also stated that, “After serving 90 days if he has an approved residence by Adult Probation and Parole he can be released from jail.”

A warrant was issued for Shepherd’s arrest on Jan. 5, for each prior charge he was originally facing, after the sheriff’s office said he left his work release program.

Anyone with information leading to Shepherd’s whereabouts is urged to call the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, at 435-755-1100.