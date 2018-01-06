Wrong-way driver in Maserati causes head-on crash on I-15; crash captured on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah – An intoxicated driver in a high-end sports car caused a head-on collision on Interstate 15 in Weber County early Saturday morning, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

The collision occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-15 near Riverdale Road.

Dash camera video captured by a driver in the southbound lanes shows the Maserati speeding into oncoming traffic, then striking another vehicle.

The other vehicle flipped over the barrier into southbound traffic.

According to the Department of Public Safety, all injuries were relatively minor given the circumstances.

They say the driver of the other vehicle suffered a broken pelvis, while the male driver of the Maserati received only minor cuts and bruises.

The Utah Highway Patrol arrested the wrong-way motorist for driving under the influence. His name was not immediately released.