Spanish Fork man faces felony charges for child pornography

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Utah man was booked into jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities serving a warrant located child pornography at his home.

Police say things began in October when someone requested child pornography files over a peer-to-peer network.

Thursday, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a warrant at a Utah County address tied to the IP address that requested child pornography.

Police say 31-year-old William Tyson Nordgren, who lives at the home, admitted post-Miranda to downloading child pornography in October. Authorities located child pornography during their search of the home.

Nordgren was booked into jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, which are second-degree felonies.