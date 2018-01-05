Tim Curry joins list of celebrity guests for FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention

SALT LAKE CITY — Tim Curry is coming to town later this year for the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.

Event organizers announced Friday that the English actor will join the ranks of celebrity guests at this year’s convention, which will be held September 6-8.

Curry is known for a variety of roles over the years, including Dr. Frank-N-Furter in “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and more recent projects like the voice of Darth Sidious/Chancellor Palpatine in the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” TV series.

Other guests at FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention include Gaten Matarazzo from “Stranger Things” and Amy Jo Johnson, who played the Kimberly Hart on “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

Visit the event’s website for more details on guests and ticketing information.