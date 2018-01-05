The ultimate trio of tartines from The Copper Cauldron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Makenna Hansen, owner of the catering company The Copper Cauldron, is showing us how to make the cutest tartines using baguettes, cheese and a variety of delicious toppings.

As an upcoming graduate of Utah Valley University's culinary program, Makenna wanted to start her own business to bring people the type of food she's passionate about.

Her Southern California roots influence her love of fresh flavors, artisan products, and unique flavor combinations. She also strives to make every element from scratch from bread to ricotta, pastries to baking, and everything in-between.

The Copper Cauldron is available to cater every type of event from baby showers, weddings, or even romantic dinners.

For more information on The Copper Cauldron, visit their Instagram page @Copper_Cauldron