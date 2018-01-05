Police seek suspect who burglarized West Jordan home as child slept inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN - A burglary suspect crawled through two doggie doors to break into a West Jordan home Wednesday. He didn’t know a 12-year-old boy was asleep inside the home at the time.

“He was terrified,” Mindy Swain said of her son. “When he called, he told me he was scared to death.”

“It was quite scary,” her son admitted. “My door was already open and I was like, ‘what’s going on?’”

Her son, who didn’t want to be identified for safety reasons, was at home recovering from surgery on his foot. He was asleep in the basement and never woke up, despite the burglar being inside for nearly 30 minutes.

“He took laptops, jewelry,” Swain said. “But that’s just stuff; I’m so blessed that [my son] slept through the whole thing.”

The break ins were caught on camera and the Swains think that some other homes in the area may have been broken into as well. In the video, you can see a white Chevy Cavalier with missing hubcaps pull into the driveway just two minutes after Mindy and her husband left for work in the morning.

“It’s extremely scary,” Swain said. “It’s my biggest fear, is leaving my house to go to work and somebody breaking in.”