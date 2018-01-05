Newborn baby delivered after mother was shot, killed is recovering

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A newborn baby is recovering after his mother was shot in the stomach while she was pregnant with him earlier this week.

NBC4i reports family of that baby, Markeith Kamar Jones Mattox Williams, is hopeful he will be OK.

Fox 8 in Cleveland reports police say the triple shooting happened Monday night at a home a few miles west of downtown Columbus. Markeith’s mother, Marlazia, 21, and his father, Keith Williams, 23, shot and killed. A third person was critically injured.

Marlazia was 35 weeks pregnant, but doctors were able to successfully deliver Markeith.

Marlazia’s step-mother, Tyra Mattox, said Markeith was without oxygen for a period of time and had to have a blood transfusion. He’s also getting treatments that involve cooling his body and bringing his temperature back to normal.

“I was talking to him this morning and grabbed his little hand, and I told him his mom was watching over him, and it was almost like he gripped my finger a little bit,” said Tyra. “You can see both of them in the baby. It’s just, he’s just so beautiful.”

Family should find out soon if the baby has brain damage after the ordeal.

Police say it appears the shooting happened during a robbery at the home.

