Kitchen Cousins at the Salt Lake Home Show

Posted 4:06 pm, January 5, 2018, by , Updated at 03:32PM, January 5, 2018

Building dream kitchens are what the Kitchen Cousins do best, and they're at the Salt Lake Home Show this weekend to show people how they do it all.

Check out the video above for a fun interview with Brooke and the Kitchen Cousins!

The Salt Lake Home Show dates and hours:

Friday, January 5, 2018  

2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Saturday, January 6, 2018 

10:00 am to 9:00 pm

Sunday, January 7, 2018 

11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Admission:

Adults (Box Office) $11.00
Adults (Online Only) $9.00
Children Ages 12 & Under FREE (with a paying adult)
Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

For more information, visit www.saltlakehomeshow.com 