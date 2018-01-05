Dog snatched by eagle, presumed dead, found alive 4 miles away

BOWMANSTOWN, Pa. – A Pennsylvania family is counting their blessings after their dog was snatched by an eagle, only to be later found alive and unharmed.

The family and dogs were out in the yard when a majestic eagle started circling overhead.

In a flash, little 8-pound Zoey was gone, flying out of sight, clutched in the eagle’s talons.

“Never were we looking or even thinking that our dog would be alive. It was dead,” the dog’s owner, Monica Newhard, told WFMZ.

Two hours later and four miles away, Christina Hartman spotted something in the road.

Watch the unbelievable way the pup made it back to her owners, thanks to a complete stranger with a big heart.