Chantelle Lawrence and Annie Law tell us about CrossKick and why it is gaining popularity in the fitness world. For more information, you can go here.
Would you try the new workout CrossKick?
-
Compliment your healthy and adventurous lifestyle with this fitness brand
-
Five tips for making it a successful day
-
Solutions to find workout time in a busy mom’s schedule
-
What is Skinny Utah?
-
Why you shouldn’t set New Year’s resolutions
-
-
Big Budah Visits Orange Theory Fitness
-
Funding Your Future: Build a Financial Calendar
-
Trump judicial nominee Matthew Petersen, a BYU grad, withdraws after viral hearing video
-
Amazon unveils the top holiday gifts this season
-
Alabama election: Doug Jones scores stunning win over Moore
-
-
Man accused of killing young mom after she let him into apartment gym
-
Big Budah’s blog: Christmas with family and reflecting on 10 years’ progress
-
End of year financial tips