× Layton Police seek help identifying suspect in spree of sexual offenses

LAYTON, Utah — Police in Layton are asking for help identifying a man suspected in three recent cases where he exposed himself, and in one case he tried to grope the victim.

According to a press release from Layton PD, the incidents all occurred at an apartment complex near Layton Hills Mall at 540 West, 1425 North.

The first incident occurred November 10, 2017 at 5:30 a.m. Police say a young woman walking from her apartment to her car was approached by a man who had his pants down and his genitals exposed. The woman ran in the other direction and had no further contact with the suspect.

The second incident was on December 19, 2017 at 5:48 a.m. Police say a young woman was walking down the stairs from her apartment when a man ran toward her on the nearby sidewalk. His pants were down and his genitals were exposed. The woman ran back up the stairs, and the suspect left the area.

The most recent incident occurred Thursday, January 4, at 5:30 a.m. Police say a young woman was walking to her car when a man approached. He was not wearing pants and was wearing women’s underwear. Police say he tried to grope the woman as she got into her vehicle. The man fled the area on foot after the woman drove away.

Police say the suspect is described as a light-skinned male in his 20s who stands 5-feet, 10 inches tall. He has a medium build and was wearing a dark-colored or gray hoodie and a white bandanna or mask.

Anyone with information about the suspect or who has been the victim in a similar incident is asked to call Layton PD at 801-497-8300 and reference incident #18-00179.