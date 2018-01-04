× Director of Salt Lake City 911 Bureau fired after arrest for DUI in city vehicle

CENTERVILLE, Utah — The director of Salt Lake City’s 911 Bureau, who also serves on Layton City Council, was arrested for DUI Wednesday while driving a city vehicle, and Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced he was fired Thursday.

According to a press release from the Centerville Police Department, a sergeant stopped 48-year-old Scott D. Freitag of Layton as his vehicle was entering I-15 southbound in Kaysville Wednesday around 1:25 p.m.

Freitag has been the director of the Salt Lake City 911 Bureau since 2012 and currently serves as a member of the Layton City Council.

The sergeant was on his way to work and noticed Freitag was driving a Salt Lake City Corporation vehicle with exempt license plates and that Freitag was driving in an erratic manner, the press release states.

The sergeant conducted a DUI investigation and Freitag was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. Police located an open container of alcohol in the center console. They also located a handgun in the center console.

Freitag submitted to a breathalyzer test and blew a 0.214, according to the press release. That result is more than twice the current legal limit to drive in Utah, which is 0.08.

Freitag was arrested but released with a citation pending a court appearance. He faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and possession of a firearm by an intoxicated person.

Mayor Biskupski stated in a press release Thursday that Freitag has been fired and that Deputy Director Lisa Burnette will serve as acting director until a replacement can be found.

“There is no acceptable reason for anyone to put innocent lives in danger by getting behind the wheel of a car while intoxicated, especially an individual leading a critical public safety agency,” Biskupski stated in the press release. “While I am angry and disappointed in Scott’s behavior, I do hope he gets help to address his problems, and that he finds the support of loved ones that he needs at this time.”

The press release from the Mayor’s office states Freitag was appointed in 2012 by Mayor Ralph Becker, and he was reappointed in July of 2016.