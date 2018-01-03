× Utah man charged in murder of Virginia schoolteacher

NORFOLK, Va. — A Sevier, Utah man is facing charges in Virginia in connection with the death of a Norfolk school teacher.

Edward. A Shaw, 70, is accused of murdering 50-year-old Caroline M. Hendrix , a teacher at Norfolk’s Oceanair Elementary School on New Year’s Eve.

According to Norfolk Police, a preliminary investigation has revealed that Shaw shot Hendrix around 8 p.m. on December 31, 2017.

An acquaintance of Hendrix’s then attempted to aid her, a statement from Norfolk PD said, and shot Shaw.

“When first responders arrived, Hendrix was found sitting inside her vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital; however, she died shortly after arrival,” the statement said. “Hendrix’s acquaintance was still on scene when police arrived, unharmed.”

Officers located Shaw in a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Happy Acres Rd. in Chesapeake, Va. around 9 p.m. that night, the statement said, citing a Virginia State Police spokeswoman. Shaw had been shot multiple times, the statement said, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Shaw “told police that he pulled over on the shoulder of Interstate 64 and was shot near the Deep Creek exit, mile marker 296,” according to Norfolk PD.

Virginia State Police and Norfolk Police then collaborated on an investigation of the two shootings, resulting in the charges against Shaw.

“The State Police have found no evidence to support the allegation of a road rage shooting incident on the interstate,” the statement said.

Shaw is charged with one count of murder, a second-degree felony, and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He will be booked into Norfolk City Jail and held without bond upon his release from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

