LDS church members, political leaders remember Pres. Thomas S. Monson

SALT LAKE CITY - President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day, Thomas S. Monson, has died. He was 90.

Members of the LDS church are remembering Monson and his legacy.

Sen. Orrin Hatch: "President Monson was among the greatest men I have ever known. Service was his motto and humility his hallmark. Countless were the lives he touched as a prophet, father, and friend. Today, I join millions across the globe in mourning his passing."

Sen. Mike Lee: “President Thomas S Monson was a dedicated disciple who spent almost eight decades in the service of his fellow men and his God. He was a strong advocate for Christlike love and the principle of eternal families, and his years as prophet were marked by a massive expansion of the missionary system and the temple network. He led by example, and his messages of love, redemption, and optimism will continue to inspire and shape those he leaves behind, both in and outside the church. My thoughts and the prayers of many others are with him and his family today.”

Gov. Gary Herbert: "Jeanette and I join millions of people around the world in mourning the death of LDS Church President @ThomasSMonson. His life was a sermon of service. He cared about all people as children of God. His influence for good will be felt for years to come."

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox: "Like most of you, we are just waking up to this news. His life was a symphony of service and sacrifice—a legacy that will never be forgotten. God be with you till we met again."

Mitt Romney: "Thomas S. Monson walked where Jesus walked, lifting the downtrodden, comforting the wounded, healing the sick, brightening the lives of the lonely at heart. More even than his words of strength and inspiration, he will be remembered for the abundance of his love and the overflowing of his compassion for every one of God’s children. Ann and I and our family join the widows and orphans and homeless and countless others who today mourn the life of a true prophet of God and apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ."

Rep. John Curtis: "Saddened to wake up to the news that @LDSchurch President Monson has passed away. He was a dedicated servant of the Lord and we are all better for his leadership."

Rep. Chris Stewart: "I’m saddened to hear of the passing of President Monson. He was truly a man who dedicated his life to God. His service and leadership blessed the lives of many."

Speaker Greg Hughes: "I was saddened to learn that President Thomas S Monson has passed away. While we mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we also honor his remarkable life that he dedicated to serving others. When he spoke, people all over Utah, the country, and the world listened. He truly understood that when you are in the service of your fellow man you are in the service of God. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and members of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during this time."