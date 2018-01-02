× Watch: Uinta Wasatch Cache National Forest officials test snow, warn of avalanche danger

RICHMOND, Utah – The Uinta Wasatch Cache National Forest warned of imminent avalanche danger, after conducting a series of tests on snow.

Avalanche Forecaster Toby Weed said, “My tests are still showing unstable snow in lots of areas out here in the back country. You can still trigger dangerous avalanches in some places.”

Weed advised people to avoid going on or near snow on steep slopes, while new snow continues to stabilize.

“It’s kind of a slow process this time,” Weed stated. “I don’t feel too good about it. It’s still possible that you could trigger a real dangerous avalanche.”

The national forest conducted several tests in the mountains. Watch a video of some of those tests, on a north facing slope in Franklin Basin below:

#uwcnf Tests still show unstable snow on some slopes, December 30, 2017. Here’s a quick look at one on a north facing slope at 7400’ in elevation in Franklin Basin, video by Toby Weed, Avalanche Forecaster pic.twitter.com/zn8SubPQWd — UintaWasatchCacheNF (@UWCNF) January 3, 2018

