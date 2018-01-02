Utah National Guard members deploying to Africa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Five members of the Utah National Guard are departing from Roland R. Wright Air Base for a deployment to Africa Tuesday.

The soldiers will spend the next nine months in the country of Djibouti the horn of Africa.

The five Utah Guard members who fly the C-12 aircraft will join four members from Puerto Rico's National Guard to provide flights for passengers and cargo.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Willard Gummersall said he's confident in the unit's ability to accomplish its mission because of each soldier's high level of skill and professionalism.

He said even though the unit is small, the families and loved ones left behind feel the tremendous sacrifice.