Utah Highway Patrol releases New Year's Weekend numbers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) released statistics from Dec. 29, 2017 to Jan. 1 of this year.

During the duration of the holiday weekend, which saw increased DUI patrols, UHP stopped a total of 2,220 vehicles. 1,221 people were stopped for speeding, and 225 people for seat belt violations.

UHP stated that during the weekend, 45 people were arrested for DUI’s. There were 87 crashes, and one fatal accident.

There were zero DUI related serious or fatal crashes the entire weekend.