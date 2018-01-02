× Utah County students offer $250 reward after ‘Thor Hammer’ stolen from school

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – Students at Westlake High School in Utah County are asking for help tracking down a stolen senior gift.

In a post on Facebook, the student body association said someone took the “Thor Hammer” from in front of the school.

The “God of Thunder” is the school mascot.

The SBA is offering a $250 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Saratoga Springs Police or the Alpine School District.