Tanner Ainge running for Utah Co. Commissioner

PROVO, Utah — After losing his bid for Utah's 4th Congressional District, Tanner Ainge is now running for Utah County Commissioner.

Ainge announced his run on Facebook and Twitter on December 31.

"As 2017 comes to a close, I have decided that in the new year I will run for the Utah County Commission, Seat A. The campaign will really kick into gear in March as we prepare for caucus night and the county convention. I look forward to meeting with all of the county delegates during this process," Ainge wrote. (See his full Facebook post below.)

Ainge hopes to replace Commissioner Greg Graves, who is under fire for sexual harassment allegations.