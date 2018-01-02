× Sheriff’s Office identifies teens killed in dirt bike crash

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office released new details and the names of the boys who died after a dirt bike crash in West Corinne Sunday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on private property on a road between two corn fields near 1400 N 6000 W. A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said two boys, ages 14 and 15, each drove a dirt bike and a 16-year-old boy was a passenger on one of the bikes.

“The notes from the accident investigation have been reviewed and there is no definitive way to determine exact speed at time of impact; speed is estimated between 30-40 MPH. It was determined that the motorcycles did not hit head on but rather glanced off of each other at impact. It appears that both motorcycles were doing near the same speed when the accident occurred,” the statement said.

Wyatt Ellerson, 15, was declared dead at the scene. Wyatt’s cousin, 14-year-old Caden Ellertson, was stabilized at the scene and taken by helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he died shortly after arrival, the statement said.

The 16-year-old passenger, whom the Sheriff’s Office hasn’t identified “was last known to be in the University Hospital and was in stable condition at the time he was admitted. No updates have been received on his condition.”