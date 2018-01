SALT LAKE CITY – Sen. Orrin Hatch has announced that he will not seek re-election.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Utah’s longest-serving senator spoke about his accomplishments and then announced he would not seek re-election.

An announcement from Senator Orrin G. Hatch. #utpol pic.twitter.com/UeItaLjR3j — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 2, 2018

The move leaves an opening for Mitt Romney to run for his seat.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as more details become available.