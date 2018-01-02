Orrin Hatch’s retirement signals the end of a career of consequence.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Hatch was an author or sponsor of several landmark pieces of legislation. His relationship with Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts was one of the most productive bi-partisan friendships in Congressional history.

There will be months to look more thoroughly, but here are links to some stories, from the past and from today, that show perspectives on aspects of Hatch's legacy:

The famous deal occurred when Hatch, Kennedy, Harkin, former White House Chief of Staff John Sununu and a few others met with Dole in his office to finalize the legislation. The meeting became tense, and Hatch was forced to play peacemaker.

In education circles, Hatch is perhaps best known for working with Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., to create CHIP, which President Bill Clinton signed into law in 1997.

“One of my proudest legislative achievements is the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which guarantees vigorous religious liberty protections for all Americans,” said Hatch.

For most conservatives, Hatch reasons, there is no such thing as a truly moderate judge, especially given the polarizing issues at stake.