Murray PD looks to ID credit card fraud suspect

MURRAY — Detectives with the Murray Police Department are looking to the public for information on a man accused of credit card fraud, vehicle burglaries and theft.

Authorities said the man broke into a parked car on December 19, 2017 and stole a credit card. He then attempted to use the card at a gas station, Red Box and Smith’s Grocery Store.

Authorities ask that any information on the identity of the man pictured be reported to Detective Rowe at 801-264-2570, Detective Toole at 801-264-2551 or patrol at 801-840-4000.