Mobile home fire displaces three in Middleton

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A fire destroyed a mobile home in St. George Tuesday morning, leaving three people homeless, St. George News reports.

Emergency responders were called to the 700 block of 1800 E in Middleton shortly before 5 a.m.

“We did have flames in the attic and in the ceiling,” St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker told St. George News.

Three occupants were at the home at the time of the fire, Stoker said, but they escaped without injury.

One person who lived at the home was treated for difficulty breathing, the report said, and no other injuries were reported.

