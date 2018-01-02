Interior design on a budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good decorating doesn't have to break your bank, and in fact, it shouldn't.

Jessica Rivera is an interior designer who creates unique, beautiful spaces by combining vibrant colors and creative design elements on a budget. She's known for her ability to find secondhand items and transform them into something entirely new.

Watch the video above to see some of Jessica's decorating tips and to find out where she finds a lot of her pieces-you may be surprised!

Jessica will be part of the "Ask a Designer" booth at the Salt Lake Home Show.

Visit www.saltlakehomeshow.com for more information on the Salt Lake Home Show.