Police seek additional victims after Hurricane man arrested for sexual conduct with minor

HURRICANE Utah – The Hurricane Police Department announced Tuesday that it has arrested a suspect, after allegations that he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with an underage female.

According to a release made by police, the female stated that Sean Timothy O’Neill contacted he via Facebook, using several different aliases. Police said the contact eventually led to two meetings at O’Neill’s business, and then again at his home. According to the police, “during this time inappropriate/illegal sexual activity occurred and was later reported to the Police Department.”

O’Neill has previously been convicted of enticing a minor over the internet, and is a registered sex offender.

Police are seeking anyone with information, or anyone who may have been approached by O’Neill over the internet to contact Hurricane dispatch, at 435-627-4999.

O’Neill was booked on multiple charges, and is being held on $75,000 cash only bail.