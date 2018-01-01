Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Magna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA, Utah — Unified Police are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths after they were asked to do a welfare check Sunday night.

Police said a member of a Relief Society in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints asked them to check on a home near 8900 W and 2600 S.

Officers arrived at the home around 11 p.m. and found two bodies inside. Investigators told FOX 13 one of the people found deceased was a 41-year-old woman and the other was a nine-year-old girl.

Unified Police officers and investigators with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office are working to determine how those people died and if they were murdered.

"Right now, it's just an unfortunate situation. Any time there's a child involved, it's a tough call for everybody involved," said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera. "Our hearts go out to the family of the victims, but we'll figure out what happened. It'll take a little bit of time, but we'll find out."

Police have not indicated how long the victims were inside the home, nor have they said what their relationship was.

