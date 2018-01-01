Girl dies, others injured in Emery Co. bus crash

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — One girl died and several other people were injured late Sunday night in a crash involving a Greyhound bus in Emery County.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, it happened around 11 p.m. on I-70 near mile marker 113.

The bus, which was traveling on a route from Green River to Las Vegas, went off the right shoulder of the road and into a steep wash, then came to rest about 200 feet from the interstate, according to a statement from DPS.

A 13-year-old girl, one of 12 passengers on board the bus, died at the scene.

The driver and two of the passengers were taken by air ambulance to hospitals, the DPS statement said. One was taken to Grand Junction, Colo. and the other was taken to Utah Valley Medical Center in Provo.

“All of the other passengers except one suffered various injuries and were transported by ground ambulance to hospitals in Price and Richfield, Utah,” the statement said.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, the statement said, and Greyhound is cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation of the incident.

According to DPS, a passenger reported that the driver may have been suffering from a medical issue at the time of the crash.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young girl who passed away and those who were injured in the Greyhound bus crash on I-70 MM 113. This is a remote area. I appreciate our @UTHighwayPatrol troopers & first responders for their diligent work in helping the victims. — Commissioner Squires (@SquiresDPS) January 1, 2018