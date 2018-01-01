Family and friends remember Utahn father killed in avalanche

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK, Utah - Loved ones recalled moments before young father died after being buried by an avalanche:

“His little girls are sitting on his lap and saying daddy you gotta get up so we can go home”

“We just started CPR. That's the only thing we knew how to do. We did it for about 2 hours,” said Marcus Case, who was there when the avalanche broke.

Despite the efforts of his brother and friends, 35-year-old Brennan Walpole died after being buried by an avalanche this weekend.

The young father from Spanish Fork was snowmobiling with a group of 15 people in Afton, Wyoming when the mountain slid Thursday.

“I looked up and saw the mountain coming down,” Case said.

Brennan Walpole was trapped under deep, heavy snow.

“We pulled out our beacons and we started going through,” Case said. “Saw the ski of the snowmobile, his brother saw the ski, and he was about 30 feet up from there.”

The group frantically dug Brenan out.

“His brother gave him breaths for two hours and stayed calm and did compressions and held his head,” Case said.

While Brennan was being flown to a hospital in Idaho, Ryan Pickering, got a call that his childhood friend and business partner was hurt but didn't realize how serious it was until he got to the hospital.

“Until I walked into the room and saw him on his bed and even then I was like get up and ya know you can do this,” Pickering said.

Reality set in while Ryan watched his best friend’s children.

“His little girls are sitting on his lap and saying daddy you gotta get up so we can go home and you’re thinking he's never going to get up,” Pickering said.

Brennan passed away Sunday night, leaving behind his daughter’,s ages eight and five, and his six month old son.

“He went on and on how excited he was to show his boy how to ride a motorcycle how to snowmobile and that's when your heart get rips out of your chest a little bit thinking he won't have this opportunity with his boy,” Pickering said.

A life of love was cut short with his wife, Brennan’s high school sweetheart, who waited for him on his mission.

“She’s having a tough time as you can probably imagine, but I told her last night out of anyone who can handle this it’s you,” Pickering said.

His loved ones said they will always remember the light and love Brennan brought into their lives.

“Very rarely does a person of this caliber come around,” Pickering said.

Ryan set up a GoFundMe to help Brennan's wife pay for the funeral.

Question here is could this have been prevented? His friends say Brennan had all the safety equipment including an avalanche airbag on him, but for some reason, it didn't go off. They believe this was a tragic accident.