× Dramatic video shows Moab driver drift into oncoming traffic, causing rollover

MOAB, Utah – A dramatic video depicted a car veer into oncoming traffic from southbound US-191 near Moab, causing a family’s van to roll.

According to the Moab Police, the driver of a car was on their way back from a ski trip in Colorado, and had their skis in the back of their car. The driver heard a noise, and turned to the back seat to check on their skis.

The driver then drifted into the northbound lane of US-191, hitting a grey van that had a family in it.

The van rolled on the shoulder of the road, almost hitting a telephone pole.

According to police, occupants of the van only suffered minor injuries. According to the police, the incident could have been much worse.

The driver that caused the incident was cited for unsafe driving conditions.

Watch the video below:

(Video courtesy John Hales, the Moab Times Independent)