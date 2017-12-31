Salt Lake City rings in New Year with ‘Last Hurrah’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A New Year's Eve party at the Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City is sending off 2017 with one Last Hurrah.

Last Hurrah began at 8 p.m. Sunday and continues until midnight, and the event is free and open to the public.

The event features live music, smokeless fireworks, drinks, food and family friendly activities.

Fox 13's Lauren Handley was at the Gateway Sunday for the fun, see the videos above for her report. For more details about Last Hurrah, visit their website.