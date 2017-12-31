5 Colorado deputies shot, 1 killed after responding to domestic disturbance

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colorado – The Douglass County Sheriff’s office has confirmed one officer has been killed and four others injured during Sunday morning shootings. Deputies say the suspect has been shot and is “believed to be dead [and] no longer a threat.”

According to the department’s Twitter account, two civilians were also shot in the active shooter incident.

At 7:15 a.m. the Douglass County Sheriff’s office issued a “Code Red” alert. They warned any citizens in the affected area in Highlands Ranch, Colorado to “shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.”

According to updates from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account, at 5:13 am on Sunday morning deputies responded to a domestic disturbance near Colorado Blvd. and University Blvd. While investigating they say shots were fired.

“Due to the size and [scope] of this investigation an emergency shelter has been set up @ East Ridge Rec Center, located at 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.” The Douglas County Sheriff’s office tweeted. “If anyone has been displaced from their homes due to this event please feel free to head there.”

