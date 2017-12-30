× Utah vehicles will no longer require safety inspections starting Monday

SALT LAKE CITY – Personal vehicles in Utah will no longer require a safety inspection starting Monday.

The legislation passed in March of 2017 goes into effect January 1 of 2018.

Utah was among 16 states that require annual safety inspections, which cover things like brakes, headlights and windshields.

The changes to safety inspections do not alter the existing requirements for emissions testing.

Proponents of the change say it will save Utahns $25 million a year, but some mechanics aren’t sure it’s a great idea.

“I see lots of people drive on steel cords coming out of their tires, and until we tell them to replace them, they don’t get replaced,” said Greg Carlson, who owns Back Shop Auto in West Valley City. “So it does worry me a little bit that we’re going to have a few more accidents on the road.”

The change only applies to personal vehicles. Commercial cars and trucks will still have to undergo periodic safety inspections.