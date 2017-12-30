Police: Bystander wounded in gang-related shooting at South Salt Lake 7-Eleven

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police in South Salt Lake say a bystander suffered a gunshot wound at a 7-Eleven Saturday in an incident believed to be gang-related.

Police at the scene of a 7-Eleven at 2700 South State Street said a car was in the parking lot while another car was stopped at the nearby intersection around 1 p.m., and the occupants of the car stopped at the light may have flashed gang signals.

A shooting occurred and a 30-year-old male bystander suffered a gunshot wound to his leg or foot. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition with a wound not considered life-threatening.

Police say two vehicles fled the scene after the shooting, and two individuals fled on foot. It was not clear who fired the shots or whether the shooter(s) was on foot or in one of the two vehicles that fled.

Police say two individuals were later taken into custody for questioning.

Unified Police brought in a K9 unit to help set up containment in the area.

Fox 13 News has a crew at the scene, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.