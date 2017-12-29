Three must-have healthy New Year’s Eve appetizers

Make your cooking the talk of the New Year with these must-have appetizers from blogger Carly Wood!
Not only are all of these appetizers delicious and gluten-free, they're also super cute too so they're sure to be the talk of any party. Check out the recipes below!
Cranberry Salsa
Ingredients:
- 12 oz bag fresh cranberries, washed
- 2 jalapeños (adjust according to taste)
- 1/2 cup green onions
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro (more or less to taste)
- 1/2 tablespoon lime juice
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 8oz packages cream cheese, at room temperature
- Place everything in a food processor (except the cream cheese) and process until fine. Chill in the refrigerator for about 2 hours or more.
- To serve, spread cream cheese evenly on a shallow serving dish or platter. Spread cranberry salsa on top and serve with crackers (These or these) or tortilla chips.
- The cranberry salsa keeps very well in the refrigerator. Often times, if you can`t eat the whole batch in one sitting, Carly only uses 1/2 the batch of salsa and one block of cream cheese and saves the rest for later.
Gingersnap Dip
Ingredients:
- 8 oz package cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup confectioners` sugar
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice (*homemade recipe below)
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- In a small mixing bowl, combine and mix the cream cheese, confectioners` sugar, and pumpkin pie spice until smooth. In another bowl, beat whipping cream and vanilla until medium peaks form.
- Mix whipped whipping cream with cream cheese mixture and refrigerate until serving.
Stuffed Blue Cheese Bacon Wrapped Dates
Ingredients:
- 6 Bacon Strips, cut into thirds
- 18 (Medjool) dates, pits removed
- 2/3 cup crumbled Blue Cheese
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Cut each bacon strip into thirds. In a large skillet, cook bacon in batches over medium heat until partially cooked but not crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain; keep warm.
- Carefully cut a slit in the center of each date, remove pit; fill with blue cheese, and push closed. Wrap a bacon piece around each stuffed date (seam side up); secure with wooden toothpicks.
- Bake on an ungreased baking sheet (line with parchment for easy cleanup) for 10-12 minutes or until bacon is crisp. Best served warm.
For more fun recipes and tips, visit Carly's blog at www.thegardenspotblog.com