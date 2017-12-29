Start your New Year off right with the Salt Lake City Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's no better way to start off 2018 than to be apart of the Salt Lake City Marathon.

Consisting of seven different events in just one day, participants have the option of running a Full Marathon (Boston Qualifier), Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, Bike Tour, 10k Skate, or even a Kids K.

At the last Salt Lake City Marathon, 49 different states and 16 countries were represented, which shows why it was named "Best Running Event" in City Weekly's 'Best of 2017' edition and will celebrate their 15 year anniversary.

The infamous race takes place the weekend of April 20, but prices increase at the start of the New Year, so the time to register (and train) is now.

To register or for more information, visit www.saltlakecitymarathon.com or call 866-311-SLCM