Neighbors help man out of icy West Jordan pond

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Firefighters responded to South Jordan’s Daybreak community Friday morning after receiving a report about a man who fell through ice and into a pond.

According to South Jordan Fire Department spokesman Clay Miller, it happened in a small pond close to a lake at 4460 W Daybreak Pkwy.

When firefighters arrived, they found the 19-year-old was already out of the pond, thanks to some residents who came to his assistance.

A spokesman for the South Jordan Fire Department said neighbors brought out an extension ladder and used it to help the man out of the pond.

The man had been ice fishing and he was wearing fishing waders when he fell into the waist-deep water, the spokesman said.

Emergency responders gave the man a medical assessment and determined he didn’t need to be treated at a hospital.