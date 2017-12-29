× Car hits pedestrian in Taylorsville; victim killed

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 53-year-old man died Friday morning after he was hit by a car in Taylorsville.

Police have identified the victim as Homero Lara-Chicato.

Unified Police said the incident happened shortly before 7 o’clock on Redwood Rd., just south of 6200 S.

A car traveling north struck the man and pushed him into a stopped UTA bus, according to police.

“He was hit by a vehicle that was northbound in the center lane, and that apparently knocked him into a UTA bus that was in the outside lane,” said Ken Hansen, Unified Police Department. “We have witnesses saying that he may not have been in the crosswalk and he may have been distracted by using the phone while crossing the street.”

The victim died after he was transported to a hospital.

Police closed the northbound lanes of Redwood Rd. and the eastbound lanes of 6200 S in the area.

