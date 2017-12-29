One hospitalized in SLC house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — One person has been hospitalized after a fire at a Salt Lake City home early Friday morning.

Fire officials said they were called to 402 N Center St. around 1 a.m. for a fire at a two-story home. The victim, who was the only person in the home, was taken to University of Utah Hospital with severe injuries.

"I think it's a good reminder at this time of year to be very, very careful with your electricity, with your water heaters," said Audra Sorensen, a spokeswoman for the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Firefighters responded within five minutes after they were notified of the blaze.

"The intense blaze took more than an hour to extinguish, and a crew will likely be on scene for several hours to watch the structure," a statement from the fire department said.

The fire spread to both floors and caused extensive damage throughout the home, according to the fire department.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.