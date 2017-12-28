Sweet Potato Hummus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled, cut into 1”-2” pieces

1/3 cup olive oil, divided

1 (14 oz.) can no salt added garbanzo or chickpeas, rinsed

3 tablespoons tahini

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 lemon, juiced

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

1 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon cumin

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Spread out the sweet potatoes on a large baking sheet. Brush half of the olive oil on the potatoes. Season with no salt seasoning and pepper. Bake for approximately 30 minutes or until softened. Let cool.

Add the sweet potatoes and all of the rest of the ingredients to a food processor, including the remaining olive oil, no salt seasoning and pepper. Blend to desired consistency.

