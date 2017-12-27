× Utah-Idaho Supply/MapWorld to close after 120 years

SALT LAKE CITY — A local retailer will close its doors early next year after more than 120 years in business, citing competition from national chains, big box stores and online vendors.

Utah-Idaho Supply/MapWorld was founded in the late 1890s as the textbook depository for Utah and Idaho and, for decades, was the primary supplier of crayons, pencils, construction paper and writing paper used by elementary schools in the two states, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The supplier would go on to sell teaching aids, office supplies, educational toys, games and maps at five retail locations.

“Last year, Utah-Idaho closed its Salt Lake City location and in November, the business closed its Ogden store. Over the next month, the business will close its three remaining locations in Layton, West Jordan and Lindon,” the statement said