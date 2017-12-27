Tips for starting a side business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ann Marie Wallace with the Women's Business Center has four tips to help you start a business.

Four Tips to Start a Side Business While Working Another Job

Starting a side business while working another job may be a smart choice and is also a new way to use your talent and potential. Although working both may be a challenge, there are some great advantages. Here are four tips to start an effective 'side hustle':

1. Understand the commitments of you current job. Make sure you know of any restrictions, such as a signed non-compete agreement. And, be sure to use your own time and resources.

2. Set a schedule and boundaries. It will take some juggling, so schedule your time to meet obligations, and with boundaries, keep work/business-life balance. For example, work on your business after your children are in bed.

3. Play to your strengths. For example, if you can only provide services after your other job, promote yourself as 'after hours' services when other businesses may be closed.

4. Get a mentor. Take advantage of free coaches and mentors, who can provide great insight, facilitate important connections and be a sounding board.

Running a lean side business out of your home is a great low-risk way to get a business off the ground and bring in a new source of income.