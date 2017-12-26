× U.S. Fire Administration: Get rid of your dry Christmas tree

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Fire Administration and local firefighters are warning residents of the dangers of dry Christmas tree-related fires.

USFA suggests getting rid of your tree after Christmas or once the tree is dry.

The Sandy City Fire Department shared USFA’s message on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

According to USFA, “one of every 32 reported home Christmas tree fires results in a death compared to an average of one death per 143 total reported home fires.”

The USFA also reports heat sources too close to the tree causes one in every four Christmas tree fires.